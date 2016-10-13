Neue Initiave in Sachen Unabhängigkeit

Kataloniens Ministerpräsident Carles Puigdemont startet eine neue Initiative in Sachen Referendum. Und das mit deutlich diplomatischerem gespür, als es seinem Vorgänger Artur Mas zu eigen war. In einer Resolution ist die Unabhängigkeit der Region von Spanien für September 2017 festgelegt.
