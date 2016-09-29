Rajoy profitiert von Regionalwahlen

Bei den Regionalwahlen in Galicien hat die Volkspartei am vergangenen Sonntag die absolute Mehrheit erzielt, und im Baskenland hat die PSOE um Parteichef Pedro Sánchez Stimmen an Podemos verloren. Das Ergebnis kommt Spaniens Regierungschef Mariano Rajoy zugute, der noch immer keine Regierung zustande gebracht hat.
