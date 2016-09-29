Rajoy profitiert von Regionalwahlen

epa05556365 A picture made available on 26 September 2016 shows Galicia's regional President and Candidate of the People's Party (PP) Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) celebrates with his girlfriend Eva Cardenas (R) after winning Galicia's regional elections in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain, 25 September 2016. The PP obtained the majority of votes in Galicia's regional elections. EPA/LAVANDEIRA JR +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Bei den Regionalwahlen in Galicien hat die Volkspartei am vergangenen Sonntag die absolute Mehrheit erzielt, und im Baskenland hat die PSOE um Parteichef Pedro Sánchez Stimmen an Podemos verloren. Das Ergebnis kommt Spaniens Regierungschef Mariano Rajoy zugute, der noch immer keine Regierung zustande gebracht hat.

