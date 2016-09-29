Rodrigo Rato vor Gericht

Der ehemalige Chef des Internationalen Währungsfonds, Rodrigo Rato muss sich wegen eines Finanzskandals um die ehemalige Sparkasse Caja Madrid vor Gericht verantworten. Bei seiner Ankunft beschimpften ihn Dutzende von Demonstranten als „Betrüger“ und „Räuber“.
