Rodrigo Rato vor Gericht

epa05556548 Rodrigo Rato (L), former Bankia president and former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and former Caja Madrid president Miguel Blesa (R), attend their trial at the Audiencia Nacional court in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, 26 September 2016. Former chairmen and 63 other officials of of Bankia and savings bank Caja Madrid are accused of abusing corporate credit cards, known as 'Black Cards', for personal expenses by former executives and board members of Caja Madrid. EPA/CHEMA MOYA / POOL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Der ehemalige Chef des Internationalen Währungsfonds, Rodrigo Rato muss sich wegen eines Finanzskandals um die ehemalige Sparkasse Caja Madrid vor Gericht verantworten. Bei seiner Ankunft beschimpften ihn Dutzende von Demonstranten als „Betrüger“ und „Räuber“.

