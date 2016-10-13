Vueling geht vom Gas

Nach dem Chaos im vergangenen August leitet der katalanische Billigflieger Vueling einen neuen Kurs ein. Das Unternehmen will sich verstärkt auf den Heimatflughafen El Prat in Barcelona und das Spanien-Geschäft konzentt´rieren. Auch neue Flüge auf die Kanaren sind geplant.
