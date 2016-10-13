Vueling geht vom Gas

epa05408555 Stranded passengers wait next to their baggage at Terminal 1 at El Prat Airport, Barcelona, Spain, 05 July 2016. According to Spanish carrier Vueling, the airline plans to cancel a total of 66 flights on 05 July due to the strike called by French air controllers. Vueling say the operative chaos in the past days was caused by 28 June's strike in France was creating a 'snow ball' of delays and cancellations. The company announced that it has hired six planes, 32 pilots and 130 workers in an attept to restore normality operations. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nach dem Chaos im vergangenen August leitet der katalanische Billigflieger Vueling einen neuen Kurs ein. Das Unternehmen will sich verstärkt auf den Heimatflughafen El Prat in Barcelona und das Spanien-Geschäft konzentt´rieren. Auch neue Flüge auf die Kanaren sind geplant.

