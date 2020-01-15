Brand am Flughafen

0
4001
Die Rauchwolke ist weithin sichtbar, das Feuer ist aber unter Kontrolle. Foto: Stefan Wieczorek
Alicante/Elche – ann. Wegen eines Feuers am Dach wird der Flughafen Alicante/Elche derzeit evakuiert. Wie die Elcher Ortspolizei meldet, ist der Flugverkehr vorübergehend ausgesetzt. Laut Flughafenbetreiber ist das Feuer bereits unter Kontrolle.

Mehr in der Printausgabe

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

HINTERLASSEN SIE EINE ANTWORT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Diese Website verwendet Akismet, um Spam zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber, wie deine Kommentardaten verarbeitet werden.