Brand am Flughafen

Alicante/Elche – ann. Wegen eines Feuers am Dach wird der Flughafen Alicante/Elche derzeit evakuiert. Wie die Elcher Ortspolizei meldet, ist der Flugverkehr vorübergehend ausgesetzt. Laut Flughafenbetreiber ist das Feuer bereits unter Kontrolle.
