51-jähriger Mann ertrunken

Fuengirola  – lk. Ein 51-jähriger Mann ist gestern auf der Höhe von der Playa Carvajal im Meer ertrunken. Gegen 17 Uhr war ein Notruf bei der Notrufleitstelle 112 Andalucía eingegangen. Augenzeugen berichteten, dass Badegäste dem Mann im Wasser erste Hilfe leisteten. Als die Rettungstäter eintrafen, konnten sie nichts mehr für den Mann tun. Zurzeit ermittelt die Nationalpolizei in dem Fall.

