Das Horrorhaus in Chiclana de la Frontera

Senioren misshandelt und bestohlen: Die Guardia Civil hat sechs Personen festgenommen, die beschuldigt werden, reiche Senioren in einem Altenheim in Chiclana de la Frontera unter Drogen gesetzt, misshandelt, eingesperrt und systematisch bestohlen zu haben.
