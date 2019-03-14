Das Horrorhaus in Chiclana de la Frontera

HANDOUT - 07.03.2019, Spanien, Chiclana De La Frontera: Recrop - Die inzwischen verstorbene Maria B. (M r) nimmt an einer Weihnachtsfeier im Heim Novo Sancti Petri teil. Zwei Menschen sind im Süden Spaniens aus einem privaten Pflegeheim befreit worden, das nach Angaben der Polizei einem «Horrorhaus» glich. Es seien sechs Menschen unter dem Verdacht festgenommen worden, ältere Menschen insgesamt um mehr als 1,8 Millionen Euro betrogen zu haben, teilte die Guardia Civil am Donnerstag mit. Die Ermittlungen waren durch einen Hinweis der deutschen Behörden ausgelöst worden, die eine 101 Jahre alte Deutsche in Spanien als vermisst gemeldet hatten. Die spanische Polizei hatte die Seniorin nach eigenen Angaben im Laufe der Ermittlungen zwar zunächst aus dem «Horrorhaus» geholt, in ein Pflegeheim gebracht und mehrfach befragt. Den Beamten berichtete Maria B., sie sei von der Betrügerbande überredet worden, von der Insel Teneriffa in das Haus in Chiclana umzuziehen. Foto: -/Heim Novo Sancti Petri/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits. Personen aus persönlichkeitsrechtlichen Gründen unkenntlich gemacht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Senioren misshandelt und bestohlen: Die Guardia Civil hat sechs Personen festgenommen, die beschuldigt werden, reiche Senioren in einem Altenheim in Chiclana de la Frontera unter Drogen gesetzt, misshandelt, eingesperrt und systematisch bestohlen zu haben.

