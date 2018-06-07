Eklig und gefährlich

Angst vor der Küchenschabe: Kakerlaken gelten als Überträger von Viren und Bakterien. Die rotbraunen Insekten greifen weder an noch stechen oder beißen sie. CSN-Redakteur Michael Trampert hat sich mit dem Biologen Andrés Campos unterhalten und mehr über die Tierchen erfahren, unter anderem, dass in den Sommermonaten die Population der Insekten ansteigen soll.
