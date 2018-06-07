Eklig und gefährlich

Das Archivbild der Küchenschabe (Aufnahme vom 11.10.1996) zeigt ein lebendes Exponate der Ausstellung "Haustiere, die niemand mag", im Naturhistorischen Museum in Mainz. Derzeit wird die 1200-Seelen-Gemeinde Drelsdorf (Kreis Nordfriesland) von einer Kakerlaken-Invasion heimgesucht, der schwül-warme Hochsommer bot hier im Netz der Kanalisation offenbar optimale Bedingungen zur Vermehrung. dpa/lno (zu dpa-Korr.: "Eklige Invasion aus dem Kanalnetz: Kakerlaken-Alarm in Drelsdorf" vom 23.09.2002)

Angst vor der Küchenschabe: Kakerlaken gelten als Überträger von Viren und Bakterien. Die rotbraunen Insekten greifen weder an noch stechen oder beißen sie. CSN-Redakteur Michael Trampert hat sich mit dem Biologen Andrés Campos unterhalten und mehr über die Tierchen erfahren, unter anderem, dass in den Sommermonaten die Population der Insekten ansteigen soll.

