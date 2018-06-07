Neue Regierung über Nacht

Staatsstreich oder Handstreich? Für das, was am vergangenen Freitag in Madrid passiert ist, gibt es nach politischer Couleur diese beiden Sichtweisen. Beiden Interpretationen ist immerhin gemein, dass es sich um ein unerwartet und überraschend eingetretenes Ereignis gehandelt haben muss. So ist es auch: Spanien hat ganz plötzlich eine neue Regierung.
