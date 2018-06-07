Neue Regierung über Nacht

HANDOUT - 01.06.2018, Spanien, Madrid: Dieses von der Sozialistischen Partei (PSOE) zur Verfügung gestellte Foto zeigt Mariano Rajoy (r), der abgewählte Ministerpräsident von Spanien, und Pedro Sanchez (l), der designierte Ministerpräsident von Spanien, die sich nach der Abstimmung über ein Misstrauensvotum die Hände reichen. Rajoy ist am Freitag vom Parlament abgewählt worden. Nachfolger wird der Sozialistenchef Pedro Sánchez. Foto: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/PSOE/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Staatsstreich oder Handstreich? Für das, was am vergangenen Freitag in Madrid passiert ist, gibt es nach politischer Couleur diese beiden Sichtweisen. Beiden Interpretationen ist immerhin gemein, dass es sich um ein unerwartet und überraschend eingetretenes Ereignis gehandelt haben muss. So ist es auch: Spanien hat ganz plötzlich eine neue Regierung.

