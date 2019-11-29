Deutscher Preis für Marq-Ausstellung

Alicante – ms. Das deutsche Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Technologie hat die Ausstellung „Rupestre. Los primeros santuarios“, die 2018 in Alicantes Archäologischem Museum Marq gezeigt wurde, mit dem deutschen Designpreis ausgezeichnet. Die Schau hatte 40 Jahre Forschung über Höhlenkunst zusammengefasst. Gesehen hatten sie gut 85.000 Besucher.

